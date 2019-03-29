Zag fans cheer team on to elite 8 game

— The semifinal basketball rematch in the 2019 NCAA Div. I Men’s Basketball Tournament between No. 4 Florida State (29-8) and No. 1 Gonzaga (33-3) was a spirited taste of cheerful redemption for Cathy and Nic Friend, along with about 35 fans at Herb’s Bar and Grill on Thursday evening.

The Bulldogs defeated the Seminoles 72-58 and advanced to the Elite 8 for the fourth time in program history — their third visit in the last five years.

“What a game! We’re excited to see the team advance to the next round and keep playing for a national championship,” Cathy and Nic Friend exclaimed after cheering on “The Zags” the entire way.

Last year, in the Sweet 16, Florida State beat a banged-up Gonzaga team, 75-60. This time, both teams were at full strength.

The Bulldogs, the nation’s most efficient offense, was held in check by the Seminole’s half-court and relentless defensive pressure, kept viewers watching until the final buzzer.

“Rui Hachimura is my favorite player and love watching him play on both ends of the court. Zach Norvell and Brandon Clarke will have to play solid, which I know they will,” Cathy noted as she was on the first women’s varsity basketball team at Seattle Pacific University.

Hachimura led a balanced Gonzaga attack with 17 points and 5 rebounds while Brandon Clarke posted 15 points with 12 rebounds and 5 blocks. Zach Norvell Jr. and Josh Perkins each scored 14.

“Herb’s is such a fun place to come and cheer on our Eastern Washington teams,” the couple expressed, who also are Seahawk and, back-in-the-day, Sonic fans. “We had a half order of the nachos and that was over the top good!”

The Zags advanced to Saturday’s West regional final with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

The Bulldogs will face Texas Tech after the Red Raiders’ 63-43 route over Michigan on Thursday night.