Retail marijuana ordinance hits a snag

— The City Council was poised for a public hearing last Monday related to a proposed ordinance that would allow for retail marijuana businesses to open shop here.

That afternoon, the hearing was canceled.

That’s because modifications to the proposed ordinance were made after the city’s legal team reviewed it.

City Manager Martin Casey explained the issue, stating there were questions from the Planning Commission.

Those questions were related to limits for signage; a requirement for employers to perform background checks and fingerprinting, as well restrictions from being employed for certain convictions; and a review for compliance with federal laws.

The signage question from the commission, Casey said, requires “a minor amendment” to the city’s signage code, and employers cannot prohibit a person from working for them for specific convictions.

That clause had to be changed to comply with state law.

There wasn’t any issue with the federal law compliance.

Casey said there are other codes that will be affected, and in need of amendments, if an ordinance for marijuana retailers is approved.

Because there were revisions to the draft ordinance, the Planning Commission must review it and schedule another public hearing before directing the ordinance to City Council, Casey said.

Representatives from the Sunnyside School Board and Astria Sunnyside Hospital spoke during the unscheduled appearances portion of the meeting. They reiterated their opposition to allowing marijuana sales in the community.

Pastor Jelmer Groenwold also spoke during that time, stating he wasn’t going to give his specific thoughts on the matter. But, he had a question for the City Council to consider: “What will you do in deciding, this year, will make the most positive impact five years from now?”

