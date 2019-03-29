New face joins Grandview Council

— Change on the City Council has happened for the third time this year as David Diaz has been appointed to the seat vacated by Dennis McDonald.

Should Diaz wish to retain the position after this year, he will need to file for election this May.

In the meantime, the newest City Council member, who will be sworn in at the April 9 Committee-of-the-Whole meeting at 6 p.m., is ready to take on his new role.

“I’m retired and felt I had the time,” Diaz said of his reasons for seeking the position.

“I wanted to give back to the community,” the former educator said.

He’s ready for the commitment and time it will take to familiarize himself with the responsibilities needed to serve on the City Council.

Having an interest in government, realizing there are legislative issues at the state level that impact local government, Diaz is interested in helping the rest of the council make decisions that benefit the city.

He said the City Council has been proactive, finding funding for infrastructure… something he wishes to support.

On the other hand, Diaz remembers a time when Grandview “was more lively,” and he is hoping to find ways make it a vibrant and thriving community, bringing in tourism, he said.

“It’s not going to happen overnight,” Diaz said, adding positive change is possible but requires motivation and a willingness to work together to develop ideas.

“Being a new person, I’m sure there will be a lot of learning,” Diaz said.

When he was a teacher, he served as president of the Sunnyside Education Association. That experience, he said, provided him experience working on committees for bonds and curriculum, as well as capital projects that often included new building projects.

“Each new issue required learning,” Diaz said, noting there were many decisions needed.

In Grandview, the city is moving forward with replacing a sewer main.

Diaz said it will be important to provide information to the public, helping the residents understand how their taxes are being used and why the project is necessary.

“You have to be open to new concepts and ideas… you have to be willing to work as a team,” Diaz said of the task before him.

Diaz was one of three who expressed interest in the City Council position at the March 26 meeting.