Homer Andrew Jones, 84, Grandview, died March 28, 2019 in Grandview.
He was born May 8, 1934 in Natural Dam, Ark.
Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery under the direction of Smith Funeral Home.
Those wishing to sign his memorial book, may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
