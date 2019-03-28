Zillah second at Grandview golf invite

— Grandview’s Boys Golf Invite this past Wednesday was won by Ephrata and Othello, which tied with a low team score of 341.

Zillah was second with a team score of 346 on the grounds of Black Rock Creek Golf Course.

Ellensburg finish with a score of 381.

The first medalist was Patrick Azevedo of Othello, who toured all 18 holes to card one over par (73), while Cole Belton of the Leopards carded a 79, and Ephrata’s Ty Smith tallied 80 strokes.

Greyhounds Rocco Parrish, Cristo Martinez and Reicher Bussert combined for 249.

Parrish carded 89 with struggles on Nos. 1 and 4. He was 3 strokes over par on each of the holes. He hit par on Nos. 9 and 17.

Martinez finished the 18 holes with a 173, and Bussert scored 160.

In addition to Belton’s round, Jace Lang toured the front with a 41 and carded 42 on the back for 83; Conner Belton toured the course for an 87, Ethan Ritchie carded 97, and Kolby Moore finished with a 100 for the Leopards.

Prosser finished the day with 538.

Carding a low score of 111 for the Mustangs was Jared Grinn. Teammate Donald Olmstead carded 123, A.J. Mulbry finished the 18 holes with a 145, and Joseph Simard carded 159.

On April 17, the Greyhounds return to Black Rock Creek against Ellensburg, Selah and Toppenish, while the Mustangs host East Valley (Yakima) and Quincy the following day on the same course.

Zillah will compete against Goldendale and Royal on April 9.