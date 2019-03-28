YVC to host stage auditions

— Yakima Valley College Playmasters will host auditions for “The Laramie Project.”

Tryouts are Thursday, April 4, and Friday, April 5, from 4 -6 p.m. in Kendall Hall, Bldg. No. 12, Auditorium, South 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard.

The production will be cast by ensemble with each cast member filling multiple roles. Students and community members are encouraged to audition. No prior acting experience is necessary.

The Laramie Project is a 2000 play by Moisés Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theatre Project about the reaction to the 1998 murder of gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard in Laramie, Wyo.

The production will run May 23-June 2.