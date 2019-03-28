Spring is Connects program

PROSSER — “4 P’s in a Pot” is the theme of the Tuesday, April 9, meeting of the Lower Valley Christian Women’s Connection at the Barn Restaurant, 490 Wine Country Road.
A demonstration on container gardening is planned. Evelyn Burt is the scheduled speaker.
Lunch is from 11:15 a.m. to1 p.m. For reservations, call 509-896-4610 or 509-882-2365.
