Soroptimists taking flower orders

— The Lower Valley Soroptimist International Club is now taking orders for its annual flower sale.

The deadline for ordering geraniums and petunias is April 22. Flowers are being sold at $50 per flat of 18 plants. Orders may include varieties and mixed colors. The price for a single 4-inch plant is $3 each.

All orders must be prepaid and must be picked up on Saturday, May 4, at Sunnyside’s Banner Bank, 1010 Yakima Valley Highway from 9-11 a.m.

All proceeds from the flower sale are utilized to fund Soroptimist scholarships and projects including Lower Valley Crisis and Support Services and Nuestra Casa.

To place an order or for more information, contact any Soroptimist member or Barbara Miller at 509-837-4093 or Gina Gamboa at 509-840-3479.