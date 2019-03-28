Little Grapplers place 24 in Granger

— Sunnyside’s Little Grapplers had 11 champions at the March 23 Granger wrestling tournament.

“As expected, another good tough tournament for us. Again, some of our own had to battle it out for a medal and a couple met up in the finals,” coach Daniel Guillen said.

There were 49 of the Sunnyside wrestlers competing.

“We walked away with a lot of hardware… Overall, I’d say it was a good day for us. Coaches and I are proud of our Little Grapplers,” Guillen said.

Champions included 5/6-year-olds Jovid Gris and Ian Ramos; 9/10-year-olds Jeriel Carron and James Perez; Joe Ayala, Julian Gonzalez, Julian Puga, Carmelo Reyes and Juan Rodriguez in the 11/12-year-old division; and 13/14-year-olds Jayden Jasso and Alexxus Ramos.

In second place:

JJ Reyes, Julissa Tabares and Jayden Gaspar (7/8); Nevaeh Martinez (9/10); Alejandro Aguilar and Chema Cisneros (11/12).

Third-place finishers include: Kealynn Hudgens and Katalina Rodriguez (5/6); Julian Gaspar and Eduardo Ortega (7/8); Kira Mesa (9/10); Edwin Puga1 and Marian Alaniz (13/14).

The next tournament is in Selah.

“This is our last one before our BIG one: the Jason Crawford Memorial Tournament in Spokane,” Guillen said, noting the Spokane competition is the equivalent of a state tournament for young wrestlers.