Celebrate Filipino culture

— The annual Lower Valley Filipino dinner, featuring chicken adobo, lechon (pork) and lumpia, will be served from noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 30, at the Filipino Hall, 211 W. Second St.

Also, being served is rice noodles and various other Filipino favorite foods.

“The proceeds will be used to help with repairs on the building’s roof,” said Rey Pascua of Sunnyside.

Those unable to attend the Saturday event and program, are encouraged to take advantage of “Take Out Thursday” each week at the hall, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

