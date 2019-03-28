Celebrate Filipino culture

WAPATO — The annual Lower Valley Filipino dinner, featuring chicken adobo, lechon (pork) and lumpia, will be served from noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 30, at the Filipino Hall, 211 W. Second St.
Also, being served is rice noodles and various other Filipino favorite foods.
“The proceeds will be used to help with repairs on the building’s roof,” said Rey Pascua of Sunnyside.
Those unable to attend the Saturday event and program, are encouraged to take advantage of “Take Out Thursday” each week at the hall, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment