Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic hosts lactation care

— Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic is hosting an education opportunity in Yakima and Toppenish, Foundations for Best Practice in Lactation Care: The Five-Day Course.

This is a complete, in-person core program to begin practice in evidence-based breastfeeding and lactation care.

The program is offered to Yakima County residents who are healthcare professionals or individuals who work with new mothers and their newborns, or those beginning the process for becoming a lactation consultant (IBCLC).

The five-day course will be offered April 29 through May 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic Conference Center, at 514 W. 1st Ave., in Toppenish.

The Yakima course is planned for June 10-14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at West Valley Church, 7109 W. Nob Hill Blvd., in Yakima.

Registration will close April 19. To register visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/Yakima5DayCourse.

The course is $50, and the registration fee will cover the cost of the class, the course booklet and lunch all week.