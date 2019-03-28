Public Record

SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

march 18

Florentino Pina-Moreno, dob: 5/1/99; driving under influence.

Paula A. Diaz-Vazquez, dob: 10/17/95; Sunnyside Court commitment.

Miguel A. Calderon, dob: 11/6/92; Sunnyside Court commitment.

Adrian S. Pulido, dob: 7/11/82; possession of stolen property valued at $5,000, agency hold.

Santana C. Moncivaiz, dob: 4/17/94; theft.

Miguel A. Gomez, dob: 12/13/89; licenses flipping device, driving without ignition interlock device; driving while license suspended.

March 19

Rafael Oseguera, Jr, dob: 10/15/91; two counts of fourth degree assault.

Ulises Miron-Gomez, dob: 9/28/84; driving under influence.

Josafa E. Guadarrama, dob: 4/1/99; investigation.

Samantha P. Gabino, dob: 11/6/92; theft, driving with license suspended, possession of a stolen vehicle.

Orlando Patina, Jr, dob: 1/16/90; possession of a stolen vehicle.

March 20

Jose A. Gonzalez, dob: 3/19/81; driving and giving false information; driving without valid operator’s licenses, resisting arrest, driving under influence, driving motor vehicle with out interlock ignition device, obstructing law enforcement officer.

Juan C. Sandoval, dob: 2/22/86, driving while license suspended.

Luis A. Rodriguez Blanco, dob: 12/23/75; driving while license suspended.

march 21

Celestina S. Pina, dob: 4/15/89; third degree theft, drug paraphernalia violation.

Robert A. Perales, Jr, dob: 4/30/85; DOC contract; theft, investigation.

Silvester J. Garza, dob: 8/2/90; resisting arrest, Obstructing a law enforcement officer, fourth degree assault, disorderly conduct, violation of domestic violence protection order.

Adrian J. Correa, dob: 6/11/87; fourth degree assault.



March 22

Taylor J. Kleinow, dob: 12/10/97; reckless driving, fourth degree domestic violence assault.

Hessel J. Veldhuis, dob: 12/5/91; physical contact while intoxicated.

March 23

Misael M. Alvarado, dob: 12/16/73; driving under influence.

sunnyside fire

march 20

Aid call to the 3100 Forsell Road.

Alarm activation response 200 block of Yakima Valley Highway. No fire.

Aid call to the 1300 block of Saul Road.

Aid call to the 900 block of Ida Belle Street.

Aid call to 400 block of Homer Street.

Aid call to the 800 block of Woodin Road.

March 21

Aid call to the 1800 block of Waneta Road.

Aid call to the 100 block of Tacoma Avenue.,

Aid call to the 500 block of S. Fourth Street.

Aid call to the 700 block of Otis Avenue.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to the 700 block of South Eighth Street.

Aid call to the 4000 block of Outlook Road.

Aid call to the 300 block of Sunnyside Avenue.

Aid call to 800 Second Avenue.

MARCH 22

Aid call to the 800 block of South Fourth Street.

Motor accident with no injuries to East Ida Belle Street.

MARCH 23

Aid call to the 900 block of Ida Belle Street.

Aid call to the 300 block of Mentzer Avenue, Granger.

Aid call to the 900 block of East Ida Belle Street.

Aid call to the 900 block of East Ida Belle Street.

Aid call to the 300 block of East E Street.

Aid call to the 800 block of South Fourth Street.

Aid call to the 100 block of West South Hill Road.

March 24

Aid call to the 700 block of Rainier Avenue.

Aid call to the 1300 block of Saul Road.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

march 19

Suspicious circumstance on Parkland Drive.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway at Swan Road.

Code enforce on South 11th Street.

Code enforce on East Edison Avenue.

Code enforce on East Decatur Avenue.

Code enforce on East Decatur Avenue.

Code enforce on East Edison Avenue.

Code enforce on East Decatur Avenue.

Code enforce on East Edison Avenue.

Code enforce on East Edison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Code enforce on South 13th Street.

Code enforce on South 13th Street.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Unwanted guest on Waneta Road.

Code enforce on East Edison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Code enforce on West Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Eighth Street at East Harrison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South 10th Street.

Malicious mischief on Saul Road.

Drugs on Doolittle Avenue.

Malicious mischief on North Avenue.

Noise complaint on Scoon Road at Outlook Road.

Warrant service on South 14th Street at East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Skyline Drive.

Theft on West South Hill Road.

Solicitor on East Lincoln Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on West South Hill Road.

Juvenile problem on Ismo Loop.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

march 20

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on South 13th Street.

Disorderly on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Ninth Street at East Custer Avenue.

Warrant service on South 11th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Vehicle theft on Morgan Road.

Non-injury crash on South 16th Street.

Traffic offense on East Maple Way at South First Street.

Traffic hazard on South Sixth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Warrant service on Yakima Valley Highway.

Driving under the influence on Rouse Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Bagley Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Bagley Drive at North Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South 15th Street at Irving Avenue.

March 21

Noise complaint on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Non-injury crash on East Edison Avenue at East Zillah Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Non-injury crash on East Edison Avenue.

Code enforce on West South Hill Road.

Code enforce on West South Hill Road.

Code enforce on West South Hill Road.

Code enforce on West South Hill Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Theft on Asparagus Lane.

Unsecure premises on East Decatur Avenue.

Warrant service on Yakima Valley Highway.

Driving under the influence on West South Hill Road.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on Sunnyside Mabton Road.

march 22

Shots fired on Terry Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Seventh Street at East Franklin Avenue.

Noise complaint on Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on Dayton Drive.

Wanted person on South Sixth Street at East Harrison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Warehouse Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on West Maple Avenue.

Fraud on East Lincoln Avenue.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Wanted person on Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on South Ninth Street.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Injury crash on East Ida Belle Street at Saul Road.

Non-injury crash on East Yakima Valley Highway at North 11 Street.

Theft on South First Avenue.

Traffic hazard on North Ninth Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Runaway juvenile on Ismo Loop.

Malicious mischief on East Edison Avenue.

Disorderly on East Edison Avenue.

Attempt to locate on South Sixth Street.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Burglary on East South Hill Road.

Juvenile problem on West Madison Avenue.

Burglary on Singh Lane.

Suspicious circumstance on West Maple Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South 11th Street.

Missing person on East Lincoln Avenue.

Threats on South Ninth Street.

march 23

Suspicious circumstance on South First Street at South Hill.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Assault on East Railroad Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Eighth Street.

Death investigation on East Ida Belle Street.

Trespassing on West Madison Avenue.

Public service on Homer Street.

Threats on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic offense on Yakima Valley Highway at Homer Street.

Parking problem on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assault on North 16th Street.

Unsecure premises on East Lincoln Avenue.

Trespassing on East Lincoln Avenue.

Threats on Yakima Valley Highway.

Driving under the influence on Scoon Road at North Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Harassment on Ravine Drive.

Domestic disturbance on South Sixth Street.

Noise complaint on Cascade Way.

Noise complaint on West Maple Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on Reeves Way.

march 24

Suspicious circumstance on Midvale Road.

Noise complaint on West Maple Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

Noise complaint on Alphabet Lane.

Suspicious circumstance on South 16th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South First Street at Parkland Drive.

Utility problem on South Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Mcbride Street.

Domestic disturbance on South 11th Street.

Robbery on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on North Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Fourth Street.

Traffic hazard on Beckner Alley at Cemetery Road.

Juvenile problem on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Columbia Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on South 13th Street.

Shots fired on East Harrison Avenue at South Eighth Street.

march 25

Malicious mischief on Apple Lane.

Vehicle prowl on Reeves Way.

Warrant service on North Avenue at North 14th Street,

Malicious mischief on South 15th Street.

Sex crime on South 11th Street.

Warrant service on West Lincoln Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Sex crime on Parkland Drive.

Burglary on Singh Lane.

Mental subject on West Maple Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Fourth Street.

Robbery on South 16th Street.

march 26

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Traffic stop on state Route 241 at Sheller Road.

Trespassing on Grant Avenue.

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MARCH 19

Suspicious circumstance on Acoma Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street at Wolfe Lane.

Parking problem on Davie Road.

Structure fire on Elm Street.

Suicidal person on Grandridge Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Interstate 82 Westbound at Exit 73.

MARCH 20

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Wanted person on Avenue H.

Suspicious circumstance on South Euclid Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Crescent Drive.

Theft on Sandy Lane.

Suspicious circumstance on East Second Street at Division Street.

Suicidal person on Park Avenue.

Traffic hazard on East Wine Country Road.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Unsecure premises on East Wine Country Road.

Parking problem on Division Street.

Unknown crash on Grandview Pavement Road.

MARCH 21

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on Hillcrest Road.

Malicious mischief on Grandridge Road.

Recovered stolen property on West Second Street.

Illegal dumping on Birch Street.

Lewd conduct on Princeville Road.

Court order served on East Washington Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Grandridge Road.

Noise complaint on Carriage Court.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

MARCH 22

Unsecure premises on Wallace Way.

Driving under the influence on Division Street.



Suspicious circumstance on Stassen Way at Fifth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Princeville Road.

Vehicle prowl on Viall Road.

Noise complaint on East Second Street.

Lost property on Birch Street.

Unwanted guest on West Wine Country Road.

Unsecure premises on East Wine Country Road.

Domestic disturbance on Grandridge Road.

MARCH 23

Suspicious circumstance on Wyant Way.

Driving under the influence on West Fourth Street at Grandridge Road.

Assault on Princeville Road.

Found property on West Second Street.

Domestic disturbance on North Elm Street.

MARCH 24

Traffic stop on East Wine Country Road.

Driving under the influence on Grandridge Road.

Theft on Opal Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Pleasant Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street.

MARCH 25

Unsecure premises on North Elm Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Rainier Drive at Hillcrest Road.

Court order violation on Ash Street.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Euclid Road.

Traffic hazard on Carriage Court.

Parking problem on Victoria Circle.

Vehicle prowl on Nicka Road.

Vehicle prowl on Nicka Road.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Wallace Way.

Suspicious circumstance on West Wine Country Road.

MARCH 26

Unsecure premises on Deangela Drive.

Court order violation on Nealy Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Avenue D.

Suspicious circumstance on Avenue D.

GRANGER POLICE

MARCH 19

Obstructing on Bailey Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on West Boulevard North.

MARCH 20

Harassment on LaPierre Road. Attempt to locate on Mentzer Avenue East.

Non-injury crash on Main Street.

MARCH 22

Vehicle prowl on East Second Street. Vehicle theft on First Street.

Fraud on Bailey Avenue.

Shots fired on Mentzer Avenue E.

Domestic disturbance on East D Street.

MARCH 23

Found property on West Boulevard North.

Suspicious circumstance on E Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on E Street.

MABTON POLICE

MARCH 25

Threats on Allison Road.

Recovered stolen property on C Street.

Harassment on South Street.

PROSSER POLICE

MARCH 15

Traffic stop on Wine Country Road.

Domestic disturbance on Alexander Court.

MARCH 16

Non-injury crash on Chardonnay Avenue at Merlot Drive.

MARCH 17

Burglary on Annie Place.

Suspicious circumstance on Taylor Road.

MARCH 18

Theft reported at Halls Chevrolet in the 300 block of Sixth Street.

Traffic stop 22 and Surrey Lane. The driver was cited for Stop Sign Violation.

MARCH 19

Robbery on Merlot Drive.

Theft on Sixth Street.

MARCH 20

Theft on Anna Street.

Theft on Sheridan Avenue.

Court order violation on Grant Avenue.

Traffic stop on Wine Country Road and Nunn Road.

MARCH 21

Theft on Wine Country Road.

Traffic stop on Merlot Drive.

WAPATO POLICE

MARCH 25

Fraud on West First Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Camas Avenue.

Unwanted guest on West First Street.

Traffic stop on West Wapato Road.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

MARCH 19

Attempt to locate on East Stover Road, Grandview.

Traffic hazard on Lester Road.

Fraud on North Price Road, Outlook.

Livestock incident on Emerald Road at Wendell Phillips.

Livestock incident on Holaday Road, Mabton.

Suspicious circumstance on Highland Drive at Houghton Road.

Mental subject on Gap Road, Sunnyside.

MARCH 20

Assault on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Shots fired on East Parker Heights Road, Wapato.

Shots fired on Chase Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Dekker Road, Outlook.

MARCH 21

Shots fired on North Bonair Road, Zillah.

Unknown crash on Grandview Pavement Road, Grandview.

Shots fired on Roza Drive, Zillah.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on Buena Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Cantrell Road.

Threats on Yakima Valley Highway.

MARCH 22

Domestic disturbance on West South Hill Road, Sunnyside.

Trespassing on Gap Road, Outlook.

Fraud on Penn Avenue, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Stettner Road, Mabton.

Runaway juvenile on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Unwanted guest on Thacker Road, Zillah.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway at North Outlook.

Runaway juvenile on Highland Road, Grandview.

Malicious mischief on Liberty Road, Outlook.

Recovered stolen property on Murray Road, Mabton.

Suspicious circumstance on Plath Road, Wapato.

Traffic stop on Buena Road at Knight Hill Road.

MARCH 23

Livestock incident on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Recovered stolen property on Arms Road at Gurley Road, Outlook.

Noise complaint on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Noise complaint on Alphabet Lane, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Ray Road, Sunnyside.

Driving under the influence on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on Gap Road, Outlook.

Attempt to locate on Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.

MARCH 24

Traffic hazard on East Euclid Road at Bus Road, Mabton.

Suspicious circumstance on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Recovered stolen property on Alexander Extension Road, Grandview.

Burglary on Parker Bridge Road, Wapato.

Lost property on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Theft on Alexander Extension Road, Grandview.

Illegal dumping on Lester Road, Sunnyside.

Recovered stolen property on Ingham Road, Outlook.

Mental subject on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Abandoned vehicle on Swan Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Parker Bridge Road, Wapato.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Hwy, Zillah.

ZILLAH POLICE

MARCH 19

Intoxication on Second Avenue.

MARCH 20

Court order served on Rainier Avenue.

Court order served on Blossom Lane.



MARCH 21

Suspicious circumstance on Zillah West Road.

Suspicious circumstance on First Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Glen Drive.

Vehicle prowl on Rainier Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on Eight Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Fountain Boulevard.

MARCH 25

Suspicious circumstance on First Avenue.

Malicious mischief on First Avenue.

Theft on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Abandoned vehicle on Carlsonia Road.