PMH adds Kadlec OB/GYN clinic to family

— Prosser Memorial Health (PMH) has added the Kadlec OB/GYN clinic to the family of their healthcare services.

“The Kadlec Clinic in Prosser has always been a partner of ours and with this transition we are able to build on that partnership,” said Craig Marks, Chief Executive Officer of Prosser Memorial Health.

The clinic, located at 336 Chardonnay Ave., adjacent to Prosser Memorial Health’s Prosser Clinic, will be called Prosser Women’s Health Clinic.

Dr. Brian Sollers and Physician’s Assistant Teresa Charvet will continue to provide care at the clinic employed by PMH.

“I’m excited about this transition. Caring for patients isn’t just a job for me, it’s my passion and Prosser is my home,” said DO, Chief Medical Officer, Prosser Memorial Health Brian Sollers.

The clinic transition will occur April 1. Current patients of the clinic will receive official notification of the transition. There should be no care disruptions for patients during this process.

At the same time, PMH will begin an extensive remodeling project at the Prosser Clinic next door.

The remodel will convert the current unused pharmacy space into exam rooms and an imaging center.

When complete, the clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week offering full laboratory and x-ray services, similar to the new Grandview Clinic.