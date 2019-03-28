FEBRUARY STUDENTS NAMED — Pioneer Elementary School February Students of the Month are, front row, from left to right: J.J. Reyes, Michael Vidaurri, Allyson Paredes, Ivan Gonzalez, Camila Chaidez, Perla Negrete, Xzavier Arce, Dakota Legg and Remmy Mendoza; second row: Abigail Guy, Layla Myers, Marcus Ramos, Pascual Huizar Sanchez, Maria Hernandez-Martinez, Kayla Licea, Abigail Reynaga, Leo Cuellar III and Maite Barajas; back row: Sebastian Rios, Sabrina Rios, Haley Garcia, Isabel Garcia, Noelia Valdez, Emily Ramirez, Fernando Farias, Ariella Deaton, Brittany Gonzalez and Mia Garcia. Not pictured are Avery Rivera, Eduardo Jimenez, Emily Alvarez, Logan Haines and Gabby Casas Montoyo.