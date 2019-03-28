FEBRUARY STUDENTS NAMED — Pioneer Elementary School February Students of the Month are, front row, from left to right: J.J. Reyes, Michael Vidaurri, Allyson Paredes, Ivan Gonzalez, Camila Chaidez, Perla Negrete, Xzavier Arce, Dakota Legg and Remmy Mendoza; second row: Abigail Guy, Layla Myers, Marcus Ramos, Pascual Huizar Sanchez, Maria Hernandez-Martinez, Kayla Licea, Abigail Reynaga, Leo Cuellar III and Maite Barajas; back row: Sebastian Rios, Sabrina Rios, Haley Garcia, Isabel Garcia, Noelia Valdez, Emily Ramirez, Fernando Farias, Ariella Deaton, Brittany Gonzalez and Mia Garcia. Not pictured are Avery Rivera, Eduardo Jimenez, Emily Alvarez, Logan Haines and Gabby Casas Montoyo.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment