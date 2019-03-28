Harrison Middle School March Students of the Month

STUDENTS OF THE MONTH — Harrison Middle School’s March Students of the Month are front row, left to right: Angel Bucio, Samantha Romero, Genesis Garibay, Kevin Hernandez, Eduardo medina, Angel Ramos, Yaremi Quiroz and Alyssa Caballero; second row: Jese Lopez, Rosa Villegas, Gaby Gomez, Samantha Almaguer, Alianna Garcia, Richard Olea, Nazaret Quiroz and Vivianna Daniel; third row: Ashley Guatemala, Lyca Rivera, Kalliope Morse, Jonathan Bennett, Keziah Wise, Trinity Fernandez, Jasiah Van Doren and Nereyda Infante; back row: Albert Morales, Titus Hazzard, Calvin Naught, Adam Ruiz, Luis Ocampo, Anna Garcia, Thanh Vo, Maniya Bueno and Xzavian Moncivaiz.
