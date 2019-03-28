GED program builds skills for employment

— YouthBuild Yakima Valley helps 16 to- 24-year-old youth, who left high school without a diploma, by providing GED education, construction training and mentoring.

Now, with Construction Plus, participants will also learn valuable medical assistant training. Those who participate in nursing-medical assistant training can earn a state-recognized certificate.

To be eligible for participation individuals must be 16-24 years of age, have left traditional schooling and meet one of the following factors: low income, in foster care, have a disability, child of an incarcerated parent, migrant youth or an offender.

They must also be a resident of White Swan, Harrah, Toppenish, Wapato, Granger, Mabton or Grandview.

To learn more about the YouthBuild Yakima Valley program, call 509-314-9158.

Interest forms and information are also available at the Northwest Community Action Center, located at 706 Rentschler Lane in Toppenish.