Crab feed Saturday night

GRANDVIEW — It’s finally time for the American Legion’s annual Crab Feed. Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Grandview Community Center, 812 Wallace Way.
For tickets, call Jim Davidson at 509-882-1984.
Funds raised from the event support post operations within the Lower Valley.
