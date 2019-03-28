Cars on parade Saturday

— The roar of Detroit engines will be heard Saturday morning for the opening of the Sunnyside High School 15th annual Show and Shine All-vehicle Car Show at Chief Kamiakin Elementary School, 1700 E. Lincoln Ave.



The gates open at 8 a.m. for registration, judging begins at noon. The show is open to the public at 10 a.m. with tickets on sale at the gate. The awards ceremony will be at 3 p.m.

Cars, trucks, 4x4s, bicycles, motorcycles and imports are all welcome.

Proceeds benefit the SHS 2019 class graduation party.