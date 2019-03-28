Arbor Day planned

GRANDVIEW — The city’s annual Arbor Day celebration will be at 10 a.m. April 10 at the Country Park events center parking lot, 812 Wallace Way.
The event will feature a tree planting near the sidewalk on the east side of the lot.
The city has been honored as Tree City USA for 22 consecutive years.
