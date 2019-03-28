Applications for AgForestry class accepted

— Applications are now being accepted for AgForestry Leadership Class 42.

Each year up to 24 people are selected for the 18-month program, which consists of 11 seminars throughout Washington State, one week learning about National Government in Washington D.C. and two weeks exploring trade, culture and government in a selected foreign country.

The highly competitive selection process will culminate in October with the first leadership seminar in Pullman, where class members will dive into leadership, communications and vision at Washington State University.

Application for AgForestry Leadership Class 42 will be accepted through April 30. Nominations are accepted throughout the year for potential future AgForestry leaders.

Applications and nomination forms can be found on their website: AgForestry.org.