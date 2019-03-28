App designed to help predict allergies

There is a new way to predict allergies, thanks to Sickweather, the popular illness tracking app which powers illness forecasts for IBM’s Weather Company and the pharmaceutical industry, is doing.

The mobile health app is forecasting a severe and active start to allergy season for many parts of the country. As some states continue to fight off the H3N2 virus, an early allergy season could mean a higher demand for OTC relief.

“Allergy season is already here ––and it’s going to hit people hard” said Laurel Edelman, Sickweather’s Chief Revenue Officer.

Sickweather is predicting allergy season won’t be here for another two weeks ––but it will last longer and be more severe compared to 2018 for the northern U.S. The most “at risk” states from highest to lowest are: Nevada, Texas, Oklahoma, Washington, Georgia, New Mexico, California, Florida, Maryland and Arizona.

The app is available for tracking flu, seasonal allergies and other 25 other illness conditions worldwide. Download the Sickweather mobile app at http://sick.io/ios or http://sick.io/android.