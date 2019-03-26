Varietal hosts cribbage night

— Whether you are an experienced Cribbage player or new to the game, visit Varietal Beer Co. and get your game on!

The fun begins at 2 p.m. this coming Saturday with a demonstration and game play discussion at the 416 E. Edison Ave. business.

Bring your boards, if you got ‘em! If you don’t have one, get one! They are easily found and inexpensive. There will be a few extras on hand, however.

There will be a four-game tournament with prizes for the top three winners, and tournament play isn’t required.

Those taking part can join others that just want to play a few casual rounds for fun. Cribbage players will get a $1 discount on beer.

For more information, call us at 509-515-2222.