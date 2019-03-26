Sunnyside Optical nearly ready for new digs

— With construction of its new building in Golob Landing nearly complete, the staff at Sunnyside Optical is eager to move into its new space.

Thompson Audiology has already taken up residence in the new building and Abeyta Nelson Law Office has a little longer to wait.

Port of Sunnyside Executive Director Jay Hester said landscaping started before winter struck the state with last month’s snow storms and is expected to resume soon.

“We’re trying to button up everything,” Sunnyside Optical’s Dr. Ben Jaramillo said, noting his 2405 Reith Way office needs only its phone and internet connections before staff move in.

There will be an open house planned at a later date, too, he said.

“We’re going to have options for better technology and services, and we’ll have more space,” Jaramillo said.

That means the optical area will be bigger, offering patients better frame selections, he said.

“I think I’m excited to provide opportunities for patients to receive better quality care,” Jaramillo added, stating the doctors at the clinic have only been in Sunnyside on a part-time basis.

Jaramillo has been the local optometrist for about 14 years, and his partner, Dr. Mike Stapleton, has been serving patients’ ophthalmology needs since 2010. Joining them is Dr. Ryan Coyle, another optometrist, to keep the office staffed throughout the week.

Also seeing patients for the past 25 years has been Dr. Richard Ehlers, another ophthalmologist.

Jaramillo said patients seek care at Sunnyside Optical from throughout the region, and the doctors felt there was a need to increase the size of the practice.

Hester said the Port of Sunnyside is excited for these businesses to join those in Golob Landing.

There have been many changes to the Port District, he said.

“Nutrien on Midvale is up and going, and Ostrom’s is still under construction,” Hester said, noting the progress of the new Ostrom’s facility can be viewed on the Port’s website (portofsunnyside.com).

“There is still eventual news I am not yet ready to disclose,” he said.

For the Port District itself, he said commissioners approved a contract with FCS Group of Seattle for a rate study, which will take a couple of months and is expected to begin soon.

“It will help with future planning,” Hester said.