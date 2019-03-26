Studded tires must come off

— The Department of Transportation is reminding Washington state residents with studded tires to have them removed by March 31.

State law requires studded tires be removed by the end of the day or face a fine or $136 after midnight April 1.

This law is in effect because studded tires damage pavement. Removing them promptly helps preserve roadways.

The deadline will not be extended this year, and Oregon has the same deadline.