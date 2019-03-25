‘Weekend Comedy’ wraps VTC season

— Tickets are now on sale for the final Valley Theater Company play of the 2018-2019 season, said VTC artistic Director Candace Andrews.

“Valley Theater Company will close its 2018-19 season with five performances of ‘Weekend Comedy’.” she announced.

Performances will be April 26 and 27, May 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee on Sunday, April 28, at 2:30 p.m., at the Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade, Ave.

Written by Sam Bobrick, the play relays a comedic clash of generations when two couples mistakenly rent the same cabin for the same weekend.

Middle-aged Peggy (Amy Householder of Grandview) has dragged her reluctant husband, Frank (Damon Johnson of Prosser), off for a long weekend in a remote cabin — with no phone, no newspapers, no television and no kids.

Peggy has romance on her mind, while stick-in-the-mud Frank is dully wondering what they’re going to do all weekend.

Peggy finally gets Frank in the mood, only to be interrupted by the arrival of Jill (Ashleigh Thornock of Prosser) and Tony (Ben Riley, also of Prosser), a pair of 20-somethings who have rented the same cabin.

The renting agent’s mistake creates a lot of tension, a lot of comedy and a few lessons between generations.

Mark Humann is the director, assisted by Linda Pietz; and Mari Page is the producer.

All seats are reserved; tickets are available online at ThePrincessTheatre.net and at the Princess Theatre office, 1230 Meade Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The theatre’s adjoining Green Room will open one hour before curtain, with local wines and microbrews available by the glass. The box office and theatre will open 30 minutes before curtain.