Dungeon Boxing recognized

— Cruz and Teresa Ramos of Dungeon Boxing Club were recognized with the Sunnyside United Impact Award at last Thursday’s meeting.

The couple established the boxing club in its garage, giving youngsters in the community a positive outlet and a safe environment in 2011. The club now gathers for training at a location on East Edison Avenue.

Brenda Barrios, the coalition’s coordinator, let those present at the meeting know there is also an opportunity to support the Sunnyside School District’s application for a Partnership for Success Grant.

The grant will allow the district to fund another substance use and gang prevention counselor.

“It’s highly competitive,” she said.

Sunnyside Schools Assistant Director of Special Services Doug Rogers said the support can come in the form of a letter of commitment for which he has a template.

Barrios said the coalition has acquired banners that will be displayed in town.

The banners from the Washington State Department of Health encourage adults to talk with teens about marijuana use.

Another issue brought to the coalition was from Javier Alvarez of the School District.

“With the snow gone, we are seeing a lot of red,” he said, noting youth with gang ties are wearing red more than blue in Sunnyside.

“It’s easy because of the school colors,” the gang free initiative member and counselor said.

“We’re being proactive,” Alvarez noted, before the conversation turned to alcohol accessibility to underaged individuals.

Teens are stealing from stores, Barrios said, encouraging the coalition members to speak to store managers about placement of alcohol for their benefit, as well as to deter thefts by those under the legal age of 21.

Alvarez said those referred to him have admitted to stealing as many as six bottles of alcohol in a given incident.

The coalition was also updated on activities planned by the Sunnyside Parks and Recreation Department.

Parks and Recreation Coordinator Lander Grow said the community center will be closed March 25 through April 12 because he has to attend training, including the week of Spring Break, April 1-5.

Without a part-time assistant, he is looking for volunteers to help at the community center.

The next meeting of Sunnyside United-Unidos is April 18 at 10 a.m. in the Sunnyside School District Board Room at Custer Avenue and South Ninth Street.