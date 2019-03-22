Young Gunz are State Champions

In their 1st appearance at the Washington State Middle School Championship Tournament at the Spokane Convention Center, March 15-17, the 4th Grade Young Gunz team was 4-0 and defeated Seattle’s Hard Work Beats Talent in the title game to win their 1st State Championship. The team has upcoming National Tournaments in Dallas and Las Vegas. Pictured are top left to right: Andre Rodriguez, Coach Rick Hernandez, Julian Villaneuva, Coach Manuel Castilleja, DiLucas Salinas, Robert Ornelas and Coach Rick Ramos; and bottom left to right: Buddah Aranda, Anthony Pacheco, Andre Lopez, Xavier Castilleja and Jason Richey.