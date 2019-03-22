Rodeo queen fundraiser set

SUNNYSIDE — Toppenish Junior Eagles Rodeo Queen Jazlynn Burke, 15, of Prosser, will greet those attending the annual Toppenish Junior Eagles Rodeo dinner and auction on 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 23 at Eagles Aerie Lodge No. 2927, 100 E. S, Hill Rd.
Tickets for the event are available are at the door. Dinner is at 7 p.m., followed by silent, live auction and dessert auctions.
The proceeds will support the Junior Eagles Rodeo scheduled for Aug. 2-3 at the Toppenish Rodeo grounds.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment