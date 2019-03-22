Rodeo queen fundraiser set

— Toppenish Junior Eagles Rodeo Queen Jazlynn Burke, 15, of Prosser, will greet those attending the annual Toppenish Junior Eagles Rodeo dinner and auction on 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 23 at Eagles Aerie Lodge No. 2927, 100 E. S, Hill Rd.

Tickets for the event are available are at the door. Dinner is at 7 p.m., followed by silent, live auction and dessert auctions.



The proceeds will support the Junior Eagles Rodeo scheduled for Aug. 2-3 at the Toppenish Rodeo grounds.