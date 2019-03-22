Charles Mark Reynolds, 46, of Yakima, died March 21, 2019 in Yakima.
He was born Aug. 6, 1972 in Toppenish.
Viewing and visitation will be held from 1- 4 p.m., Monday, March 25 at Valley Hills Funeral Home, in Wapato. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26 at Valley Hills Funeral Home with burial will follow at the Yesmowit Cemetery in Medicine Valley.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
