Celestina Balderas, 86, of Wapato, died March 21, 201 in Wapato.
She was born Nov. 9, 1932 in Nuevo Leon Mexico.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Monday, March 25, 2919 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato with the rosary at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, M Arch 26 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Toppenish with burial to follow at the Zillah Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
