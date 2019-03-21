Super worm moon illuminates the 1st day of Spring

The full moon on March 20 rose up over the Lower Valley foothills and with a 1920’s hay barn in the foreground, was the third and final supermoon for the rest of 2019. Sunnyside’s unofficial landmark for the past 37 years, the iconic, Dutch family barn is located adjacent to I-82, exit 69. Wednesday night’s super moon event fell on the same day as the vernal equinox, which signaled the end of winter and the beginning of spring. As a result of the seasonal timing, it’s called the “worm moon” because it is around this time of year that the ground warms up, and worms begin to appear in the soil again, marking the beginning of spring. A super moon occurs when a full moon coincides with the orbit’s closest approach to the earth. It is relatively rare for a super moon to convene with the Spring Equinox. The last time the cosmic alignment happened was in 2000, and it’s not expected to occur again until 2038.