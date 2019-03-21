Nicole Antoinette Meredith, 52, of Wapato, died March 19, 2019 in Yakima.
She was born July 11, 1967 in Toppenish.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22 at the Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato. Burial will follow at the Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment