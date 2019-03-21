Nicole Antoinette Meredith, 52, of Wapato, died March 19, 2019 in Yakima.

She was born July 11, 1967 in Toppenish.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22 at the Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato. Burial will follow at the Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato.

