Gilbert Edward Mohr, 86, of Sunnyside, died March 17, 2019 in Sunnyside.
He was born Dec. 17, 1932 in Spokane.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to sign Gilbert’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes is in care of the arrangements.
