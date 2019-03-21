David Vela Sanchez, 55, of Mabton died March 19, 2019 in Richland.

He was born May 31, 1963 in Toppenish.

Viewing and visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Sunday, March 24, a with recitation of Holy Rotary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.

A viewing and visitation will also take place from 9:30 am to 10:30 am prior to the Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview. Burial will follow at Mabton Cemetery in Mabton, Wash.

Those wishing to sign David’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.