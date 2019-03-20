Spring time sprint is four season race

THRU THE LENS

As we have sprung into daylight savings mode with the big chill of winter here in the Lower Valley, hopefully behind us — our focus with a wee-bit of Irish luck, can now turn to the ritual passage of springtime.

February, and the early part of March’s, snowfall and sub-freezing temperatures caught me off guard. My converse tennis shoes were no match for the outdoor challenges.

A co-worker who witnessed my lack of four-season game, lent me her pair of well broken-in boots to wear that required extra socks to fit my feet, and I was grateful for the thrifty donation.

I have returned the winter boots that have at least another year or two of practical use remaining in them. I am planning to have saved up the necessary funds to purchase my own rugged boots soon.

Being prepared to traverse through all kinds of terrain and weather conditions is extremely important to experience first-hand the region’s fertile agricultural and farming environments.

Still having some tread left on my low top Cons, I laced them up to go over and check out Sunnyside High School’s Track and Field team.

I was looking forward to getting out there on the track for the first time to gain insights about their upcoming season and meeting the 140-member squad.

The sun was out with a late afternoon temperature in the high 40’s, my Ray-Ban sunglasses on as I strolled past Clem Senn Field and soaked up the campus and sport surroundings.

Since my arrival here in mid-October, and just in time for the Grizzly football team’s exciting season ending playoff rush, I was able to cover winter sports featuring the outstanding achievements of varsity boys and girls wrestling and basketball teams.

Coinciding with the School District’s $16 million bond and subsequent February 13 super-majority approval, I can clearly recognize from traveling to other Yakima County schools, how the 2019 school bond will significantly benefit the school’s sports facilities and community attractiveness for spectators and visitors alike.

Last Wednesday, on March 13, Washington Senate Joint Resolution 8201 that sought for amending the state’s constitution, failed to get the two-thirds vote required (28 votes in favor and 21 in opposition) and reduce the vote needed to pass school bonds from 60 percent to 50 percent.

I stepped onto the track and thought about the hard work and community participation that took place on all levels by so many.

And, how that fruitful vision of accomplishment will be reflected upon a campus which has earned the right to competitively compete within the classroom and on the field, where having the proper resources for every season, does make a positive difference — preparation to weather any challenge is everything.