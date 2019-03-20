Sharon LaVon Wade, 78, of Sunnyside, died March 15, 2019 in Sunnyside.

She was born Jan. 1, 1941 in Nyssa, Ore.

Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Sharon’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.