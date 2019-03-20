Public Record

SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

March 8

Roma L. Francis, dob: 1/6/71; criminal trespass, drug paraphernalia violation.

march 9

Jaime N. Herrera, dob: 12/17/94; driving while motor vehicle without ignition interlock, driving under influence, two counts of driving while license suspended.

Constantina Salgado Nava, dob: 5/20/87; driving while license suspended. license plate flipping device.

Jonathan Juarez, dob: 3/27/85; criminal trespass.

March 10

Isaias Avalos, dob: 3/213/91; ignition interlock driving license violation; driving while license suspended.

Martin Figueroa, dob:9/28/97; drug paraphernalia violation.

Wahleah W. Washines, dob: 6/17/77; driving under influence.

March 11

Tara L. Yanez, dob: 6/15/72; third-degree theft.

David J. Schaan, dob: 6/25/87; possession stolen property; assault of a child, unlawful possession of firearm.

Felix M. Archuleta, dob: 1-/3/67; two counts of fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Joel Barajas, dob: 1/18/00; reckless driving reckless endangerment.

March 12

Justin M. Cavasos, dob: 5/24/89; ignition interlock riving licenses violation, driving while license suspended.

March 13

Silvester J. Garza, dob:8/2/90; fugitive from justice.

Noe Avalos, dob: 6/4/94; third degree theft.

Annette C. Stegeman, dob: 8/13/73; third degree theft.



March 14

Robert V. Rangel dob: 2/5/71; fourth degree domestic violence assault.

Silvester J. Garza dob: 8/2/90; agency hold.



March 15

Kristin A. Catron dob: 1/10/ 89; two counts of criminal trespass.

March 16

Jorge E. Sanchez dob: 1/10/89; driving under influence.

March 17

Carla M. Riti, dob: 7/26/96; four counts of driving while licenses suspended.

Jose A. Villalobos dob: 12/31/81; driving under influence.SUNNYSIDE POLICE

MARCH 12

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Overdose on East Maple Way.

Code enforce on East Maple Way.

Malicious mischief on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Theft on East Edison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Fraud on Yakima Valley Highway.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on Tacoma Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on West Maple Avenue at West Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway at East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic stop on South 11th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Theft on South 11th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Picard Place.

Suspicious circumstance on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic stop on Homer Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

MARCH 13

Traffic stop on North Sixth Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic disturbance on South 16th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on North Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Trespassing on South First Street.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Threats on Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on East Decatur Avenue.

Harassment on Harvest Place.

Juvenile problem on South 11th Street.

Hit-and-run crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Funeral escort on South 16th Street.

Missing person on Grant Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Disorderly on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on state Highway 241 at Alexander Road.

MARCH 14

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Threats on East Edison Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on South Fourth Street.

Suicidal person on Cascade Way.

Juvenile problem on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Weapon offense on South Sixth Street.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Code enforce on Bountiful Avenue.

Obstructing on Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Obstructing on Homer Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Code enforce on Ismo Loop.

Malicious mischief on East Edison Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Weatherwax Street.

Vehicle prowl on South 11th Street at Tacoma Avenue.

MARCH 15

Suspicious circumstance on Cemetery Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Skyline Drive.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Attempt to locate on East Edison Avenue.

Trespassing on East South Hill Road.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Fraud on South Sixth Street.

Theft on East North Avenue.

Resident dispute on East Lincoln Avenue.

Harassment on South 13th Street.

Recovered stolen property on North 16th Street.

Public service on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Decatur Avenue.

Shots fired on Scoon Road.

Trespassing on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

Illegal burning on East Edison Avenue.

Parking problem on South 13th Street.

Weapon offense on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on North Sixth Street.

Disorderly on Homer Street.

MARCH 16

Driving under the influence on Yakima Valley Highway at Maple.

Suspicious circumstance on South Seventh Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Cascade Way at West South Hill.

Theft on Crescent Avenue.

Threats on Fairview Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Trespassing on North Sixth Street.

Parking problem on Picard Place.

Assault on East Lincoln Avenue.

Parking problem on Yakima Valley Highway.

Weapon offense on Villareal Drive.

Noise complaint on North 11th Street.

Traffic hazard on Columbia Avenue.

Parking problem on South 11th Street at East Jackson Avenue.

Noise complaint on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West South Hill Road.

Court order violation on Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on East Yakima Valley Highway.

MARCH 17

Suspicious circumstance on Gregory Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

Driving under the influence on West South Hill Road.

Traffic stop on South Sixth Street.

Traffic stop on Ida Belle Lane at South 16th Street.

Vehicle theft on Woods Road.

Resident dispute on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Lincoln Avenue.

Unwanted guest on South Ninth Street.

Domestic disturbance on Bagley Drive.

Suicidal person on McClain Drive.

Noise complaint on South Eighth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Hit-and-run crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Unsecure premises on South First Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on East Lincoln Avenue at South Sixth Street.

MARCH 18

Suspicious circumstance on South Eight Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on Franklin Court.

Code enforce on South 11th Street.

Code enforce on Bountiful Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Lincoln Avenue at South 14th Street.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Code enforce on South 13th Street.

Traffic stop on Hawthorn Drive at Valley View.

Traffic hazard on North 16th Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Threats on Weatherwax Street.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Code enforce on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Code enforce on South Ninth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Harrison Avenue.

Non-injury crash on Mayhew Street at West Grandview Avenue.

Code enforce on Bagley Drive.

Malicious mischief on Doolittle Avenue.

Unwanted guest on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

Weapon offense on Jackson Avenue.

Traffic stop on North Ninth Street at East Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic stop on South Hill at South First Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Cemetery Road.

MARCH 19

Recovered stolen property on South 13th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Decatur Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Decatur Avenue.

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MARCH 12

Suspicious circumstance on Stassen Way.

Suspicious circumstance on North Euclid Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street.

Parking problem on West Second Street.

Trespassing on West Fifth Street.

Juvenile problem on Elm Street at Highland Road.

Non-injury crash on South Euclid Road.

Traffic stop on Meadowlark Drive at West Fifth Street.

Malicious mischief on Interstate 82 at West Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on East Wine Country Road.

Noise complaint on East Washington Street.

MARCH 13

Suspicious circumstance on Wallace Way.

Parking problem on West Second Street.

Non-injury crash on West Second Street.

Wanted person on Avenue A.

MARCH 14

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

Unsecure premises on West Fifth Street.

Traffic stop on South Euclid Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Grandridge Road.

Parking problem on Wyant Way.

Theft on Esperanza Drive.

Fraud on East Second Street.

Fraud on West Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Munson Court.

Court order served on East Washington Street.

Fraud on Arteaga Circle.

Traffic hazard on Wine Country Road at Wilson Highway.

Warrant service on West Wine Country Road.

MARCH 15

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

Court order served on East Washington Street.

Assault on West Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard on Grandridge Road.

Custodial interview on East Third Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Cedar Street at East Wine Country Road.

Traffic offense on West Wine Country Road.

MARCH 16

Suspicious circumstance on West Third Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Avenue J.

Livestock incident on Forrest Road.

Attempt to locate on Wilson Highway at West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on Wolfe Lane.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Runaway juvenile on Princeville Road.

Warrant service on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Carriage Court.

MARCH 17

Driving under the influence on West Bonnieview Road at Wilson Highway.

Driving under the influence on West Third Street at Velma Avenue.

Warrant service on West Second Street.

Driving under the influence on North Euclid Road.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Division Street at East Third Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Third Street at Douglas Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Grandridge Road.

Wanted person on East Wine Country Road.

Parking problem on West Fourth Street.

MARCH 18

Suspicious circumstance on Grandridge.

Suspicious circumstance on North Euclid Road.

Drugs on West Fifth Street.

Court order violation on Ash Street.

Found property on West Fifth Street at Meadowlark Drive.

Non-injury crash on East Wine Country Road.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Stassen Way.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Parking problem on Higgins Way at West Wine Country Road.

MARCH 19

Suspicious circumstance on East Third Street.

Traffic stop on West Fifth Street at Avenue H.

Unsecure premises on West Second Street at Avenue J.

GRANGER POLICE

MARCH 13

Juvenile problem on Mentzer Avenue.

Eluding on East C Street at Fifth Street.

Noise complaint on East A Street.

MARCH 14

Custodial interview on La Pierre Road.

Burglary on Bailey Avenue.

MARCH 15

Vehicle theft on West A Street.



MARCH 17

Assault on East First Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East First Street.

Shots fired on Matthew Avenue.



MARCH 18

Utility problem on West First Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Main Street.

PROSSER POLICE

March 8

Drugs on Highland Drive.

March 9

Domestic disturbance on Dudley Avenue.

Abandoned child on Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Emick Lane.

March 10

Disabled vehicle on North River Road at Wine Country Road.

Court order violation on Grant Avenue.

Traffic stop on Old Inland Empire Highway at Wamba Road.

March 11

Drugs on Highland Drive.

March 12

Traffic stop on Ninth Street at Wine Country Road.

March 13

Assault on North River Road.

Traffic stop on Seventh Street at Meade Avenue.

Traffic stop on Wine Country Road at Gap Road.

Traffic stop on County Route 12 at Albro Road.

Traffic stop on County Route 12 at Albro Road.

March 14

Warrant served on Market Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Wine Country Road.

Traffic stop on Wine Country Road.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

MARCH 12

Injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Livestock incident on Alexander Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Wanted person on High School Road, Mabton.

MARCH 13

Sex crime on Robinson Road, Grandview.

Shots fired on Gap Road, Outlook.

Suspicious circumstance on Gilbert Road, Zillah.

MARCH 14

Domestic disturbance on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Kidnapping on Cornue Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Durham Road, Zillah.

Burglary on Independence Road.

Traffic offense on Van Belle Road at North Outlook Road, Outlook.

Malicious mischief on East Zillah Drive.

Livestock incident on Blaine Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Outlook Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic disturbance on Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Thacker Road at Gurley Road, Granger.

Wanted person on Gurley Road, Granger.

Suspicious circumstance on Mountainview Road, Grandview.

MARCH 15

Suspicious circumstance on Stettner Road, Mabton.

Vehicle theft on Highland Drive, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Theft on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Threats on Independence Road at state Route 241, Sunnyside.

Attempt to locate on Bishop Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Albro Road, Sunnyside.

MARCH 16

Domestic disturbance on Interstate 82 West; Wapato.

Burglary on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic disturbance on Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.

Shots fired on Division Road at Durham Road, Zillah.

Shots fired on Murray Road, Mabton.

Domestic disturbance on East Alexander Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Darby Road at Bliss Road, Zillah.

Domestic disturbance on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Mabton.

Traffic hazard on Killian Road at Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

MARCH 17

Suspicious circumstance on Arrowsmith Road, Sunnyside.

Burglary on Blue Goose Road, Zillah.

Theft on South Lester Road, Sunnyside.

Injury crash on Waneta Road at Stover Road, Grandview.

Unknown crash on Gap Rd, Outlook.

Mental subject on Liberty Road, Granger.

Suspicious circumstance on Van Belle Road at Chute Road, Outlook.

Mental subject on Liberty Road, Granger.

MARCH 18

Vehicle theft on Yakima Valley Highway, Granger.

Suspicious circumstance on Reeves Road, Outlook.

Non0injury crash on Green Valley Road, Sunnyside.

Lost property on Buena Road, Zillah.

Information on Rouse Road, Sunnyside.

Vehicle theft on East Zillah Drive, Outlook.

Wanted person on G Street, Outlook.

Theft on Price Road, Outlook.

Shots fired on Buena Loop Road.

Wanted person on East Interstate 82 at Milepost 50 East, Zillah.

ZILLAH POLICE

MARCH 13

Suspicious circumstance on Cheyne Road at First Avenue.

MARCH 14

Suspicious circumstance on REO Drive.

Trespassing on First Avenue.

MARCH 15

Non-injury crash on First Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Bartley Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Railroad Avenue.

Unwanted guest on Railroad Avenue.

MARCH 17

Unwanted guest on Second Avenue.

Shots fired on Fountain Boulevard.

MARCH 18

Theft on Cooper Lane.

Wanted person on Seventh Street.

Non-injury crash on Fifth Street at Second Avenue.