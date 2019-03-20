Practice roundball skills for fun, prizes

SUNNYSIDE — For the first time, a Jr. NBA Skills Challenge will be held locally.
The event designed for youth, ages 13 and under, will be held at Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First St. starting at 9 a.m.
The event is free.
Call 509-837-8660 for details.
