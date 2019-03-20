Nitrate cleanup in Lower Valley still contentious

— A plan for mitigating and cleaning up nitrates in Lower Yakima Valley groundwater has been drafted and is in the final stages of completion.

Last Tuesday, March 11, a public hearing took place at the Sunnyside Community Center, and there were a few people who stood to voice thoughts and concerns.

Frank Lyall, president of the Yakima County Farm Bureau, was present. He’s been a part of the Lower Yakima Valley Groundwater Management Area (GWMA) consortium for more than 5 years.

“The process was huge and unwieldy,” Lyall said, noting there was good data collected. But there was also “not so good” data collected throughout the process of developing the plan.

In 2011, an informational public meeting was conducted at the Denny Blaine Building in Sunnyside. The GWMA was proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the collection of data and identification of “hot spots” for nitrates, as well as to provide education and enforce already existing laws and ordinances.

The EPA had studied wells in the lower valley and found 20 percent of those tested exceeded federal limits for nitrates.

The GWMA was established in 2012, after the informational meeting.

Lyall said the information gathered since then has made it difficult to draw conclusions regarding the source of nitrates.

“$2.4 million is an incredible amount given there’s no conclusive information,” he said of the money poured into the GWMA.

Lyall believes the money could have been spent on other health challenges in the valley, considering it took more than 6 years to produce a 150-page document that’s “nebulous.”

Lyall said there are some wells in the region with more than the federal standard nitrate level of 10 parts per million, but public health officials were unable to pinpoint health issues stemming from that contamination.

Lyall said pregnant women and those with infants who are breastfed are most at risk. “The threshold for adults impacted is much higher.”

One of the health risks highlighted through the GWMA educational piece is blue baby syndrome.

Throughout the lengthy process of testing wells, educating the public and gathering data to formulate a plan, there was a lot of contention, Lyall admits.

“Voting members should have been contained to those living within the GWMA,” Lyall said, noting government agencies and representatives from outside the Lower Yakima Valley may have had a conflict of interest.

There are 64 recommended actions, many of which are targeted at agriculture.

“The final report is open to interpretation,” Lyall added, noting agencies like the Department of Ecology has the potential to develop additional regulations against the agricultural community.

Comments are being accepted until March 27. They can be mailed to David Bowen, Department of Ecology, Central Regional Office, 1250 W. Alder St., Union Gap, WA 98903-0009.