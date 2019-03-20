SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, March 25 – Breakfast bar, breakfast pizza, strawberry mini pancakes or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, March 26 – Breakfast bar, breakfast burrito, mini bagels with cream cheese or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, March 27 – Breakfast bar, breakfast on a stick, whole grain maple waffle or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Thursday, March 28 – NO SCHOOL. CONFERENCES.

Friday, March 29 – NO SCHOOL. CONFERENCES.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, March 25 – Popcorn chick, frozen juice bar, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Tuesday, March 26 – Chicken fajitas, refried beans, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Wednesday, March 27 – Pepperoni pizza, lettuce salad mix, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Thursday, March 28 – NO SCHOOL. CONFERENCES.

Friday, March 29 – NO SCHOOL. CONFERENCES.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, March 25 – Long John doughnut, orange juice peach slices, variety milk.

Tuesday, March 26 – Oatmeal, sliced pears, orange juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, March 27 – Assorted cereals, apple juice, peach slices, variety milk.

Thursday, March 28 – PARENT/TEACHER CONFERENCES.

Friday, March 29 – PARENT/TEACHER CONFERENCES.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, March 25 – Taco, pinto beans, veggie sticks, applesauce, Spanish rice, variety milk.

Tuesday, March 26 – Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, fresh apple, whole wheat roll, variety milk.

Wednesday, March 27 – Chili, veggie sticks, fruit cocktail, cinnamon roll, variety milk.

Thursday, March 28 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES.

Friday, March 29 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES.

GRANGER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, March 25 – Corn dog, baked beans, cherry tomato, cauliflower, watermelon, variety milk.

Tuesday, March 26 – Burrito, salad, cherry tomato, fruit, variety milk.

Wednesday, March 27 –Chicken nuggets, tater tots, carroteenies, strawberry graham, fruit variety milk.

Thursday, March 28 – Pizza, salad, cherry tomato, pineapple, variety milk.

Friday, March 29 – NO SCHOOL.

OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM

Monday, March 25 – Meatloaf, green beans, mashed potatoes, peach crisp, coffee, tea or milk.

Tuesday, March 26 – Pasta and beans soup, tossed salad with tomatoes, banana, bread stick, coffee, tea or milk.

Wednesday, March 27 – Sesame orange pork, stir fry vegetables, broccoli, Mandarins, yakisoba noodles, coffee, tea or milk.

Thursday, March 28 – Baked fish, country trio roasted red potatoes, pears, rice pilaf, coffee, tea or milk.

Friday, March 29 – Ground turkey and vegetable soup, half cheese sandwich, coffee, tea or milk.

Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 2100 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.

PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, March 25 – Grilled chicken on a whole wheat bun, oven baked French fries, leaf lettuce, cherry tomatoes, peaches, variety milk.

Tuesday, March 26 – Pozole, whole grain chips, cabbage, radishes, cucumber coins, carroteenies, sorbet, variety milk.

Wednesday, March 27 – Pepperoni pizza rippers, chick peas, carroteenies, broccoli, applesauce, variety milk.

Thursday, March 28 – NO SCHOOL. CONFERENCES.

Friday, March 29 – NO SCHOOL. CONFERENCES.

ZILLAH SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, March 25 – Cinnamon flakes cereal, crackers, variety milk.

Tuesday, March 26 – Cook’s choice, juice, fruit, variety milk.

Wednesday, March 27 – Cook’s choice, fresh fruit, raisins, variety milk.

Thursday, March 28 –PARENT/TEACHER CONFERENCES.

Friday, March 29 –PARENT/TEACHER CONFERENCES.

ZILLAH SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, March 25 – Pizza pocket, cookie, carrot sticks, broccoli, Satsuma orange, variety milk.

Tuesday, March 26 – Waffle and sausage link, carrot sticks, cauliflower with dip, pear cup, variety milk.

Wednesday, March 27 – Turkey and cheese sandwich, snap peas, cucumbers, apple fruit roll-up, variety milk.

Thursday, March 28 –PARENT/TEACHER CONFERENCES.

Friday, March 29 –PARENT/TEACHER CONFERENCES.