Man dies after failing to stop

— Gilbert E. Mohr, 86, of Sunnyside died after failing to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Waneta and Stover roads this past Sunday, March 17, at about 2:15 p.m.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said he was traveling west on Stover Road in a 2000 Hyundai Sonata and failed to stop at the posted stop sign.

A southbound 2016 F-350 on Waneta Road crashed into Mohr’s vehicle and both vehicles left the roadway before coming to a stop.

Mohr was transported to an area hospital, Sgt. W.N. Boyer said. It was at the hospital that he died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the pick-up suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.