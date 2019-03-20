Local woman injured in crash

— A local woman is recovering from injuries received in a March 13 crash at SR-241 and Edison Road.

Leticia F. Mendoza, 45, was driving east on Edison Road when she failed to yield the right of way to Natalie T. Carpino, 17, of Prosser, who was traveling south on SR-241, the Washington State Patrol.

Carpino’s 1989 Buick was totaled when Mendoza’s 2012 Ford Fusion crashed into it at the intersection, troopers said. The Fusion had reportable damage.

Carpino, however, didn’t suffer any reported injuries, while Mendoza was taken to the local hospital for her injuries.

Mendoza was cited for failure to yield the right of way.