Kidnapping attempt failed

— Last Thursday, March 14, four men allegedly attempted to kidnap another man from his home north of town.

The four Hispanic men, wearing dark clothing and hoodies, allegedly attempted the abduction near Cornue and Houghton roads, Yakima County Sheriff Sgt. Chad Peterschick said.

They had weapons and threatened the victim in an attempt to coax him from his house, Peterschick said.

However, the man secured himself and his family inside the house, and the four suspects left in a white Chevrolet Tahoe.

Peterschick said the incident is still under investigation and urges anyone with information related to the case to call 509-574-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980.