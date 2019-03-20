David James Leary, 53, of Zillah, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 in Yakima.



David Leary was born January 17, 1966 in Seattle, the son of Michael and Zorina (Bailey) Leary. He spent his early years and received his early education in Seattle and graduated from Mount Lake Terrace High School in Lynnwood.



On March 13, 1985 David began his military service in the United States Army and received his Honorable Discharge on Feb. 10, 1993 having received the Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Achievement Medal and Army Good Conduct Medal.



Following his military service, he attended and graduated from Seattle Community College with a degree in Law Enforcement and then entered the Washington State Patrol Academy graduated and was employed by the Washington State Patrol for 17 years.



On June 16, 2007 David James Leary and Melissa Rodriguez were married in Grandview. Following their marriage, they made their home in Zillah. David was employed as a Police Sergeant for the City of Granger. He was a member of the Corner Stone Assembly of God, Sunnyside. He enjoyed video games, reading, family time, building models and traveling.



He is survived by his wife Melissa Rodriguez Leary of Zillah, four children, Isabel, Christian and Heather, all of Zillah, WA, and Anthony serving with the United States Marine Corp in Pensacola, Fla., his parents Zorina Leary of Edmonds and Michael Leary of Poulsbo, one sister Keri and one brother Mike and their families.

Funeral services for David James Leary were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Chapel of the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, with full Military Honors.



