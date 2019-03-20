Coness “Ruth” (Prater) Standlee

Ruth Standlee, 83, of Grandview, passed away at her home on March 5, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Ruth was born on Sept. 26, 1935 in Oronogo, Mo., to William E. and Opal F. Prater. She was adored by her siblings; William E. (Bonnie) Prater Jr of Carthage, Mo., Patricia (Bruce) Gregory of O’Fallon, IL and Robert (Luz Marie) Prater of Santiago, Chile. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She enjoyed being a member of the Grandview Christian Church and Eastern Star, where she served as Past Grand Marshall and held other offices.

On Dec. 18, 1970, Ruth was united in marriage to Donald Standlee.

She was preceded in death by her husband Don, her parents, a brother, a son and a daughter.

Survivors include two sons, Mike (Marina) Mason of Berdyansk, Ukraine and Pat (Tami) Mason of Grandview; two daughters, Pam (Luke) Cesnik of St. Cloud, Minn., and Janel (Kevin) Emede of Grandview; 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are under the direction of Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside, and will be held at Grandview Christian Church on Saturday, March 30 at 11 a.m.

The family would like to thank Ruth’s special friend, Gloria Schilperoort for her love, kindness and friendship. The family would also like to thank Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care of Sunnyside, for their loving care of our precious family member.

In lieu of flowers please consider sending donations to Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care of Sunnyside.

Arrangements by Valley Hills Funeral Home.