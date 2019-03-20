Bump stock buy backs March 24-25

— Gun owners with bump stocks can turn them in as part of the Washington State Patrol’s bump stock buy back program March 24-25 at 2715 Rudkin Road.

This program is in keeping with the federal ban on bump stocks that goes into effect March 26.

Washington residents can turn in as many as five of the devices and will be reimbursed a $150 voucher for each one. Once vouchers are processed, the individual will receive a check.

The Rudkin Road Washington State Patrol office hours for the program are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 24-25.

For more information, visit wsp.wa.gov/buyback.