Area students on UW Dean’s list

SEATTLE — The names of Lower Yakima Valley students listed on the University of Washington’s Dean’s List for Autumn 2018 quarter has been released.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (out of 4).
Students are notified that they have achieved this distinction when they receive their grades for the quarter.
Sunnyside: Yanelli Alcala, junior; Vanessa Alvarez, junior; Jocelyn Anguiano, senior; Alexis Dominguez, freshman; Aydan Kay Harrington, sophomore; Jesus Mendoza, junior; Jazmine Jean Sanchez, senior; Clarissa Saurez, senior; Hesbeyda Villafana, junior; and Yazaret Villafana, junior.
Grandview: Diego Delgadillo, junior; Cindy J. Espinoza, junior; Ayisha K. Guillen, junior; Samuel Madera, senior; Elizabeth Ruldo, freshman; and Jay J. Serna, sophomore.
Granger: Monica Rose Sevigny, junior.
Mabton: Joshua Swynenburg, junior; and Lukas William Wavrin, senior.
Outlook: Joey Lynn Golden, freshman.
