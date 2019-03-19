Fire department evaluates automated CPR equipment

— When choosing lifesaving equipment, the Sunnyside Fire Department must carefully evaluate the benefits of the devices it purchases.

A careful evaluation is especially important when that equipment can cost upwards of $20,000.

Last Wednesday, March 7, paramedics and emergency medical technicians were provided further insight regarding two devices they have been provided trial access to at the Sunnyside Fire Department.

The Lucas 3.1 is a Stryker device and defib tech has a similar Lifeline Arm. The devices perform CPR, freeing emergency personnel from performing manual chest compressions.

Bryon Moore, vice president of defib tech’s EMS market development, was on hand from Houston, Texas.

He said there have been different devices engineered since the 1960s, beginning with the Thumper. That device, historically, caused a lot of internal damage to patients.

The Autopulse was developed in 2004, Moore said. It is good for displacing blood, Moore said.

There are other mechanical CPR devices, but the piston operated devices the fire department is evaluating are showing high outcomes, particularly when patients are slowly elevated to a seated position while undergoing CPR, Moore said.

“Head up CPR will be something you hear more about,” he told the emergency personnel.

Data and studies continue showing improved patient outcomes, Moore, a former paramedic, said.

“The best thing about these devices is it helps you,” he said.

A quick look at the two devices, one wouldn’t notice a big difference.

However, the Lifeline Arm is more energy efficient, features direct drive and operates 30 percent longer on one battery than the Lucas 3.1.

Both devices feature a small backboard to which a halo-like arm attaches. The patient is strapped to the backboard and arm as manual CPR is underway, and the piston is activated to release the individual performing CPR.

The systems also alert emergency personnel and pause compressions when it is time to ventilate.

Fire Chief Ken Anderson said paramedics used the Lucas device on a couple of recent calls. One of the patients had to be moved from an upstairs apartment. Paramedics had to stand her up, and the Lucas device continued chest compressions as she was moved.

“We want it to be as good at giving CPR no matter where you are,” Stryker Sales Account Manager Ben Roper said.

With call volumes for emergency medical services on the rise, he said the CPR devices are helping paramedics and emergency medical technicians become more efficient.

The devices are designed to be simple, making it easier and quicker to adopt into the emergency protocols, Roper said.

Each of the devices alarm if a patient is too small or too large for 2.1 inches of compressions.

“There shouldn’t be any thinking… just lock in and go,” Roper said.

And, both devices can perform hours of CPR in extreme scenarios, something that would require several members of personnel.

Anderson said the department hopes to buy as many as four mechanical devices in the next two years.