Elaine Smiscon, 89, of Wapato died March 18, 2019 in Yakima.

She was born May 30, 1929 in White Swan.

There will be a dressing/viewing at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. with overnight services to follow at the Toppenish Longhouse. Burial will be at sunrise Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Methodist Cemetery in White Swan.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.