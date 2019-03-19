Cookies sold for college

— Delta Kappa Gamma Society members sold more than 1,100 Taste of Heaven cookies to earn money for Lower Yakima Valley scholarships earlier this month.



The scholarships are available for undergrad women who have been accepted into the education program of the college or university they attend.



Applications close April 1.



Interested students can call Terri Kennedy 509-837-3652 in Sunnyside and Gail Boose 509-882-1870 in Grandview.